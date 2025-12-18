India-Kenya relations rooted in history, built on trust: Indian envoy

Nairobi, Dec 18 India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika on Thursday underscored the deep historical foundations, robust bilateral partnership and future potential of India-Kenya relations.

Addressing the Kenyan media, the High Commissioner stated that the partnership had been built not only by governments, but by people — workers, traders, soldiers, journalists, and freedom fighters — rooted in over 2,000 years of Indian Ocean connections and shared historical experiences.

According to the Indian High Commission in Nairobi, Swaika highlighted the strength of current cooperation, including high-level political engagements, expanding defence cooperation, growing trade and investment, development partnership, education, healthcare, and vibrant people-to-people ties, as well as India’s consistent support for Africa’s voice in global forums.

He emphasised that India-Kenya relations are anchored in trust, shaped by history, and firmly oriented towards mutual benefit for both countries and their people.

Last week, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met Kenya's Environment Minister Deborah Mlongo Barasa on the sidelines of the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in conservation, climate adaptation, sustainable agriculture and improved environmental governance.

India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika and other officials also attended the meeting.

In a statement shared on X, Singh stated, “Meeting with the Environment Minister of Kenya. Delighted to meet Kenya’s Environment Minister H.E. Dr Deborah Mlongo Barasa during my visit to Nairobi for UNEA-7. We explored avenues to enhance India–Kenya cooperation in conservation, climate adaptation, sustainable agriculture and improved environmental governance. Together, we remain committed to a greener and more resilient future.”

Singh also met John Ololtuaa, Kenya's Principal Secretary, State Department of Tourism, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

Both sides reviewed the growing cooperation between India and Kenya in wildlife conservation, including the MoU on wildlife management signed earlier this year.

The talks also focused on new avenues to deepen collaboration between the two countries in sustainable wildlife protection.

"Look forward to early signing of the framework agreement of the International Big Cat Alliance by Kenya, as one of its founding members. Appreciated our growing tourism linkages and discussed ways to further augment tourism flows," Singh posted on X following the meeting.

