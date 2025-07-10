India, Kuwait discuss important bilateral developments, matters for diaspora welfare

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 10 : Ambassador of India to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, called upon the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior of Kuwait, Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and held discussions on diaspora and bilateral development, the Embassy of India in Kuwait shared on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kuwait noted that Ambassador Adarsh Swaika apprised the Deputy PM of important issues of bilateral development between India and Kuwait.

Ambassador Swaika also conveyed matters concerning the welfare of the Indian diaspora in Kuwait during the meeting.

The Embassy wrote on X, "Amb @AdarshSwaika1 called on the Dy PM & Minister of Interior H.E Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. Ambassador apprised him of important bilateral developments and conveyed matters concerning welfare of Indian Diaspora in Kuwait".

https://x.com/indembkwt/status/1943261685143474595

Earlier on Wednesday, Ambassador Swaika had also met Aziz Al-Dehani, Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs.

The Indian Embassy noted that discussions were held on various bilateral consular and labour matters.

https://x.com/indembkwt/status/1942880629852418441

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri met with Tareq Sulaiman Al-Roumi, Kuwait's Minister of Oil and Chairman of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, during his participation at the 9th OPEC International Seminar held in Vienna.

Kuwait currently ranks as the 6th largest source of crude oil, the 4th most significant source of LPG, and stands as India's 8th largest hydrocarbon trade partner.

The series of high-level interactions comes after the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda had participated in a series of events as a part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor.

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, part of India's multi-party delegation to Kuwait, described the group's engagements as wide-ranging and impactful.

"Kuwait had very strongly condemned the attack in Pahalgam. Kuwait has a very strong position when it comes to terrorism. India and Kuwait also have a joint working group on Security and counter-terrorism... Kuwait is also an influential member of the Gulf Cooperation on Terrorist Financing, and it also has significant financial and economic leverage on Pakistan. The fact that any acts of terrorism would lead to a strong response from India and therefore, will have an impact on the region and beyond is something that Kuwaiti interlocutors have internalised and taken note of", he had observed.

Bilateral ties between the two countries see frequent Foreign Office Consulatations and a Joint Ministerial Commission. MEA highlighted that Kuwait remains a reliable supplier of crude oil and LPG energy needs of India.

India and Kuwait have friendly ties which have stood the test of times. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), previously underscored that the Indian community with a strength of approx. 1 million is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait and is regarded as the community of first preference among the expatriate communities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor