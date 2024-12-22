India-Kuwait friendship to flourish more after elevating ties to strategic partnership: PM Modi

Kuwait City, Dec 22 Expanding cooperation in several areas, India and Kuwait on Sunday opened a new chapter in their longstanding relationship by becoming strategic partners during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the West Asian nation.

PM Modi announced the decision to elevate India-Kuwait ties to the level of strategic partnership following an "excellent meeting" with the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah at the Bayan Palace.

"We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security. In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come," the PM posted on X.

The discussions focused on exploring ways to take India-Kuwait bilateral ties to new heights with PM Modi also expressing his gratitude to the Amir for the welfare of the Indian community in Kuwait.

At the start of the meeting, the Amir also bestowed Kuwait's highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in appreciation of his distinguished achievements and the efforts made to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' is a knighthood order of Kuwait and is named after the seventh ruler of Kuwait, Mubarak bin Sabah Al-Sabah, who assumed power in 1896 and took Kuwait to new heights during his reign. The Order is awarded to Heads of State and foreign Sovereigns and to members of foreign royal families in sign of friendship.

Quite significantly, it is the 20th international honour given to PM Modi by a country.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Bayan Palace, in the presence of Kuwaiti Prime Minister Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

The occasion marked a significant moment in PM Modi's two-day visit to the Gulf nation, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years.

Prime Minister Modi had arrived in Kuwait on Saturday afternoon at the invitation of the Amir of Kuwait on a visit that further elevates India's already robust ties with the Gulf nations.

Soon after landing, PM Modi visited a labour camp in the Mina Abdullah area, where he interacted with a cross-section of Indian workers. He enquired about their well-being and highlighted several welfare schemes initiated by the Indian government over the past decade.

Later, the Prime Minister addressed a massive gathering of the Indian diaspora at the 'Hala Modi' event, held at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex in Kuwait City. During his address, PM Modi lauded the contributions of the Indian community in Kuwait, acknowledging their pivotal role in strengthening India-Kuwait ties.

PM Modi also extended an invitation to the Indian diaspora to attend upcoming global events such as Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Maha Kumbh, slated for next month. He underscored India's emergence as a global development hub and a future growth engine for the world.

The landmark visit is poised to fortify India's partnership with Kuwait - the current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council - enhancing cooperation in political and economic sectors while reinforcing cultural and people-to-people ties.

