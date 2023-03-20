India lodges strong protest with US over vandalisation of Consulate in San Francisco

New Delhi [India], March 20 : In a meeting with the US Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi on Monday, India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of the property of the Consulate General of India, San Francisco.

"The US Government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Our Embassy in Washington D.C. also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines," read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Khalistan supporters have started creating chaos across the world. After vandalism in London, Khalistan supporters allegedly attacked Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Videos of supporters breaking the doors and barging into the office surfaced on social media.

Visuals shared online showed a huge mob brandishing Khalistan flags mounted on wooden poles, using them to smash glass doors and windows of the consulate building.

They raised pro-Khalistan slogans as they broke through makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two Khalist flags inside the premises.

The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned on Sunday night after the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom was vandalised.

The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening today to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Sunday.

An explanation was demanded the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention.

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the MEA press release said.

The British High Commissioner Alex Ellis condemned the attack on the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom today. He condemned the "disgraceful acts" and called it totally unacceptable.

"I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the High Commission of India - totally unacceptable," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted.

Meanwhile, Australia's Victoria police on Monday released images of Khalist supporters who indulged in violence on January 29th.

In a statement, the Victoria Police appealed to identify six men following an affray in Melbourne.

"Melbourne East Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for public assistance following an affray at Federation Square in late January," read the statement.

The targeted attack took place during the voting for the 'Khalistan independence' referendum, orgsed by the 'Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)' on January 29 this year.

The men from pro-Khalist groups attacked Indians carrying the national flag in their hands.

The Indian group was seen running away from the scene while the Khalist group continued to hit them.

Police were in attendance at a Khalistan Referendum event at Federation Square on January 29 when two fights broke out, one at about 12.45 pm and the other at about 4.30 pm.

There has been a rise in attacks by these Khalist elements in foreign countries of late. These come in the wake of reports that the Pakist spy agency ISI has been urging and funding such elements to carry out such attacks in a bid to rake up the Khalistan movement in Punjab.

The Indian Intelligence agencies have been warning about a rise in the activities by the ISI-backed Khalistan elements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor