"India-Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress": PM Modi lands in Male for two-day visit

Male [Maldives], July 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the friendship between India and the Maldives will "scale new heights of progress," as he arrived in Male for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Landed in Male. Deeply touched by the gesture of President Muizzu to come to the airport to welcome me. I am confident that India-Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress in the times to come."

He is visiting the island nation at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and will attend the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives as the Guest of Honour.

PM Modi was welcomed with a ceremonial reception at Male's Velana International Airport. In a special gesture, President Muizzu personally received him on arrival, and the two leaders greeted each other with a warm hug.

Several senior Maldivian ministers, including the Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Minister of Homeland Security, were also present at the airport.

The Ministry of External Affairs shared on X, "PM @narendramodi lands in Male, Maldives to a ceremonial welcome. In a special gesture, President @MMuizzu and his Cabinet members received PM at the airport. This is the 3rd visit by PM to. PM will be participating as 'Guest of Honour' at the 60th anniversary of the Independence of."

Members of the Indian diaspora gathered at the airport and across Male to extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister. He was welcomed with a traditional Indian dance performance.

Many held up Indian flags and posters of PM Modi, and performed traditional Indian dances as part of the welcome.

One Indian resident said, "We are delighted to welcome PM Modi here today. I have been living here for the last 24 years. The Maldives is like a second home for me."

Another member of the diaspora said, "We are very excited to meet him. I have also been working here for the last 15 years."

This is Prime Minister Modi's third visit to the Maldives and marks the second leg of his two-nation tour after the UK.

The visit is expected to further strengthen India's ties with the Maldives, with discussions likely to cover development cooperation, security partnership, and regional issues.

