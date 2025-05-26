India, Maldives hold High-Level Core Group Meeting; discuss implementation of joint vision document

New Delhi [India], May 26 : India and the Maldives on Monday held a High-Level Core Group (HLCG) meeting to oversee progress in implementing the India-Maldives Vision Document on Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.

"Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel led the Maldives delegation in the meeting. During the meeting, the discussions focused on implementation of the Joint Vision by intensifying political exchanges, defence and security cooperation, development partnership, trade, economy, health and people-to-people linkages," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

Khaleel condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed solidarity with the people and government of India. He thanked Indian government for the timely emergency financial assistance extended to Maldives.

The MEA stated, "Foreign Minister Dr. Khaleel strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025. He expressed Maldives' solidarity with the people and Government of India and its firm support to India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Foreign Minister Dr. Khaleel also thanked Government of India for the timely emergency financial assistance extended to Maldives, which has made a positive impact on the everyday life of Maldivians."

During his visit to India, Khaleel held a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

The two nations decided that the 3rd HLCG meeting will be held in Male, Maldives on mutually convenient dates. MEA called Maldives India's "key maritime neighbour" and an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, i.e., Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. The visit has strengthened the Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership between the two countries."

Abdulla Khaleel arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a three-day visit to India. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to Khaleel.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Implementing the India - Maldives Joint Vision of a 'Comprehensive Economic & Maritime Security Partnership'. Warm welcome to FM @abkhaleel of Maldives to India. FM Dr. Khaleel will lead the Maldivian delegation at the 2nd High Level Core Group (HLCG) meeting which oversees implementation of the Joint Vision."

