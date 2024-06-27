India-Maldives hold Joint Staff Talks in Male

Male [Maldives], June 27 : India and Maldives held the 7th Joint Staff Talks at the Maldivian capital city on Thursday.

The Indian delegation was led by Air Vice Marshal Prashant Mohan.

"7th Joint Staff Talks between India & Maldives were held at Male on 27 June 24. A delegation led by Air Vice Marshal Prashant Mohan, VM, participated from the Indian side," said the Indian High Commission in the Maldives in a post on X.

The 6th Joint Staff Talks (JST) between India and the Maldives were held in New Delhi on December 20, 2022. The meeting was conducted in a friendly, warm and extremely cordial atmosphere.

The discussions then focused on the ongoing and new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanism of all the three services and further strengthening the engagements.

