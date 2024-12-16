India, Moldova sign MoU on exchange of information on training programmes for diplomats

New Delhi [India], December 16 : India and Moldova on Monday signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation and facilitating the exchange of information on training programmes for diplomats.

The MoU was signed by Raj Kumar Srivastava, Dean of the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS), and Ana Taban, Ambassador of Moldova to India.

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "The diplomatic academies of India @SSIFS_MEA & Moldova signed an MoU on cooperation & exchange of information on training programmes for diplomats."

The signing of the MoU comes amid the visit of Moldovan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Mihail Popsoi.

Earlier in the day, Popsoi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and laid a wreath at Rajghat. He also signed the visitors book at Rajghat.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Remembering Gandhian values of truth, non-violence and peace. Deputy PM and FM @MihaiPopsoi of Moldova paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today."

Popsoi arrived in Delhi on Sunday. Welcoming Popsoi in India, Randhir Jaiswal on X wrote, "Warm welcome to Deputy PM & FM @MihaiPopsoi of Moldova on his first official visit to India. His visit will deepen India-Moldova bilateral ties and foster a stronger partnership."

The Modlovian Minister and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar jointly inaugurated the Embassy of Moldova in India on Sunday. In his speech, the EAM thanked Moldova for providing crucial help during 'Operation Ganga' in evacuating Indian students and also expressed confidence in the growth of ties between the two countries.

In his speech, Jaishankar noted that the inauguration of the embassy serves as a significant milestone in the relationship between India and Moldova.

"Every time an embassy opens here, I know we've done something right in our foreign policy. Whether it's a mission opening here or one of our embassies or consulates opening abroad, I see that as a reflection of India's growing engagement with the world," he said.

