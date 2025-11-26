India, Morocco discuss defence exports and maritime security in high-level military talks

New Delhi [India], November 26 : Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan held a bilateral meeting with Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Navy, on Wednesday, reaffirming the steady progress in India-Morocco defence cooperation.

According to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, the interaction focused on expanding avenues for defence exports, boosting collaboration among defence industries, and improving operational linkages through joint and multilateral exercises. The two sides also discussed ways to deepen maritime security cooperation.

The talks reviewed mechanisms for capacity building, streamlined information sharing and cooperation in emerging domains. India reiterated its support to the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces through military training, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercises, specialised courses and professional military education.

Both sides expressed their commitment to developing a long-term framework to strengthen practical cooperation, enhance capabilities, and build mutually beneficial defence partnerships.

On Tuesday, Mohamed Tahin held a series of diplomatic talks. He also called on Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, in New Delhi, as the two sides discussed steps to deepen military cooperation.

The Indian Army said in a tweet on X that the meeting covered ways to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, enhance professional exchanges between the two forces and explore new areas for collaboration. Both sides also reviewed ongoing engagements between the Indian Army and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

During the discussions, the two officers reaffirmed India and Morocco's shared commitment to global peace and security. The interaction is part of India's wider outreach to partner countries in Africa to build stronger defence and security partnerships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor