India mourns passing of Ambassador Virander Paul, extols his diplomatic legacy

New Delhi [India], June 21 : The Indian diplomatic community and officials expressed profound grief over the untimely passing of Ambassador Virander Paul, who served as India's envoy to Turkiye.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar led the tributes, highlighting Ambassador Paul's dedicated service and significant contributions to the Indian Foreign Service.

"Deeply grieved at the passing away of Virander Paul, our Ambassador in Turkiye. A great loss to the Indian Foreign Service. Have worked closely with him in his many postings. Always admired his commitment and service and value his many contributions. Deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti," said EAM Jaishankar in a post on X.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Former Foreign Secretary, echoed the sentiment, expressing, "Very sad indeed to learn of Virander's untimely passing way. A most valued colleague and a thorough gentleman. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, also conveyed condolences, emphasising Ambassador Paul's exceptional human qualities and impactful professional contributions.

"We are deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Ambassador Virander Paul, India's envoy to Turkiye. A dedicated officer, he will always be remembered for his exceptional human qualities and impactful professional contribution. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. Team @MEAIndia stands with them in this difficult hour," stated Jaiswal.

Ambassador Firat Sunel of Turkiye to India added his condolences, remembering Ambassador Paul as "an excellent person and a distinguished diplomat." He extended heartfelt sympathies to Ambassador Paul's family and colleagues in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Paul joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1991.

He earlier served as Ambassador/Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in Geneva (2016-2019), Deputy High Commissioner of India in London (2013-2016), Minister (Press) at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC (2010-2013), Director in the Prime Minister's Office during 2007-2010, and Counsellor Political at the Indian Embassy in Moscow from 2003-2007.

He also held diplomatic positions in the Indian Missions in Almaty, Vladivostok, Rome and St. Petersburg. During his other previous stints at the Ministry of External Affairs Headquarters, he served in Europe East and Americas Divisions.

He held a medical degree from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Ambassador Virander Paul's sudden passing has left a profound void in the Indian diplomatic corps, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, officials, and diplomatic counterparts. His legacy as a dedicated diplomat and a compassionate individual will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of working with him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor