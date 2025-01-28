India, Nepal review progress of post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 28 : After the April 2015 earthquake in Nepal, India committed USD 250 million in grant assistance for post-earthquake reconstruction in Nepal, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said on Monday.

"The grant was allocated in 4 different sectors - Housing (100 mn), Education (50 mn), Health (50 mn) and Cultural Heritage (50 mn). A JPMC (Joint Project Monitoring Committee) mechanism was set up in August 2017 to monitor the progress of these projects," the statement added.

India and Nepal held the 5th meeting of the JPMC on post-earthquake reconstruction projects on 27th January, 2025 in Kathmandu. The Indian delegation was led by Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and the Nepalese delegation was led by Padma Kumar Mainalee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development, Government of Nepal.

The meeting was also attended by several other representatives of the Governments of India and Nepal, consultant and other stakeholders engaged in implementation of the projects.

The meeting carried out a comprehensive review of the progress of Government of India assisted post-earthquake reconstruction projects in housing, education, health and cultural heritage sectors in Nepal. It acknowledged the successful completion of the projects agreed under the housing sector in 2021 and the education sector in 2024.

According to the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, in health and cultural heritage sectors, both sides expressed satisfaction on the progress achieved and agreed to expedite the early completion of projects under these sectors.

Since the last JPMC meeting in October 2023, Government of India has handed over 26 projects in the education sector including Tribhuvan University Central Library in Kathmandu, 32 projects in the health sector and 3 projects in the cultural heritage sector, amounting to NPR 335.08 cr.

In addition, 43 projects in the health sector and 9 projects in the cultural heritage sector amounting to NPR 173.49 cr have been completed during this period, as per the Embassy of India Kathmandu.

Both sides appreciated the positive socio-economic impact of the reconstruction projects, particularly in employment generation and extension of health and education facilities in remote areas.

AS (North) also visited the Gusthal Mahavihar reconstruction project, a cultural heritage site located in Guita Tole, Lalitpur Metropolitan City Ward-8. During the visit, he reviewed the project's progress and engaged with members of the user community.

Both sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the JPMC on a mutually convenient date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor