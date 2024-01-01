India, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Nuclear Installations and Prisoners

India and Pakistan exchanged lists of their nuclear installations and prisoners on New Year's Day. The exchange, governed by a bilateral pact preventing attacks on each other's atomic facilities, occurred simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the exchange, stating, “India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan.”

India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and… pic.twitter.com/xCNfrtDs0F — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

"This is the 33rd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992," the MEA said in a statement.

The agreement, signed on December 31, 1988, and effective since January 27, 1991, mandates both nations to inform each other of covered nuclear installations on January 1 of each calendar year. Despite strained relations over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism, this marks the 33rd consecutive year of exchanging such lists, with the first exchange occurring on January 1, 1992.

According to reports, both countries shared lists of prisoners. Pakistan handed over a list of 231 Indian prisoners (47 civilians and 184 fishermen) to the High Commission of India in Islamabad. Simultaneously, the Government of India shared a list of 418 Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails (337 civilians and 81 fishermen) with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. This exchange is governed by the Consular Access Agreement of 2008, requiring both nations to share prisoner lists on January 1 and July 1 every year.