India participates in WTM 2022, London to step up recovery of inbound tourism

New Delhi, Nov 8 With a view to step up recovery of inbound tourism to pre-pandemic level, the Ministry of Tourism is participating at World Travel Market (WTM) 2022 from November 7-9 in London which is one of the largest international travel exhibitions.

The theme of this year's exhibition is 'The Future of Travel Starts Now'.

The formal inauguration of the Indian Pavilion was done by Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, and Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to UK in presence of Tourism Ministers of Kerala, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

During the day, Incredible India organized various Cultural Performances, Yoga Sessions and the Tourism Secretary attended the session on "Growing Consumer Demand for Responsible Tourism" held at Future Stage and "Preparing for the next crisis: Reaching for long term sustainability" held at Sustainability Stage, WTM venue.

The highlights of India's participation in WTM on the first day were India Evening at Copper Chimney, WestField Mall. The invitees to India Evening were members of Travel Trade from India and UK and India Diaspora. India Evening on 7th November, 2022 witnessed the participation of several Tourism Ministers and Secretaries of various State Governments participating in WTM 2022. The India Evening provided a platform for interaction and discussion to promote India as a multi product and around the year destination with sustainability.

Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh, while delivering the welcome remarks at the India Evening, emphasised the priorities and objective of the Ministry of Tourism to showcase the diverse tourism products and services, including Medical Value travel and wellness, luxury trains and the gamut of tourism products to the international business community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor