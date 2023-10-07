"India passed a revolutionary bill": K Kavitha lauds Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

London [UK], October 7 : Calling the Women's Reservation Bill 'revolutionary', Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha said that this Bill will bring many more women into the Parliament.

BRS leader K Kavitha who is on her two-day visit to the United Kingdom said, "India has passed a revolutionary bill, which we are hoping will bring many more women into the Parliament. Today, of course, the number is at 78. With the passage of the bill, we are hoping that 181 more women will join the parliament."

She further thanked former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Whoever worked for this bill, starting from Devegowda Ji in 1996 to Sonia Gandhi Ji in 2010, and to Narendra Modi Ji. I sincerely thank all of them from the bottom of my heart for making this bill a reality," she added.

BRS leader further said that this is not just politics, but this is the respect these people have shown to the women of this great nation.

A London-based Indian diaspora think tank, 'Bridge India' invited MLC K Kavitha as one of the leading advocates for greater female participation in the democratic and political process in India.

BRS MLC on Friday visited the Ambedkar Museum in London and emphasized that only Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao can fulfil the aspirations of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

During her visit, Kavitha engaged with the Indian diaspora and discussed collaborative initiatives and participated in events fostering cultural exchange between India and the United Kingdom.

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was the first Bill passed by Lok Sabha after it shifted to the new Parliament building.

On September 21, the Parliament passed the historic draft legislation, with the Rajya Sabha clearing it unanimously.

A total of 214 members in the Upper House, voted in support of the Bill and none voted against it. The members welcomed the passing of the Bill by thumping their desks.

Though the Women's Reservation Bill has been passed in both houses of parliament, the implementation of its provisions will come into place after the next census and a delimitation based on the data of the census.

