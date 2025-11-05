India, Portugal review ties, agree to expedite discussions for conclusion of pacts

Lisbon, Nov 5 India and Portugal held the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations in Lisbon and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political relations, trade and economic cooperation, cultural ties and people-to-people connect.

During the meeting, the officials of the two nations discussed India-EU relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement released on Wednesday.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to continue the existing close cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the United Nations.

"Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political relations, trade and economic cooperation, cultural ties and people-to-people connect. Discussions also covered areas such as Defence and security, renewable energy, agriculture, science and technology, tourism and education. Both sides reviewed the current status of bilateral agreements under negotiation and agreed to expedite these discussions for their early conclusion," a MEA statement said.

Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs of India and Helena Malcata, Director General for Foreign Policy, Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs co-chaired the meeting. The two sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi at mutually convenient dates.

During his visit to Portugal, Sibi George met Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Ana Isabel Xavier.

In a statement, the MEA stated, "India and Portugal enjoy close historic relations which are now developing into a forward looking multifaceted and mutually beneficial partnership. This year, both countries are celebrating 50 years of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations. Both sides expressed their satisfaction at the activities undertaken to commemorate this year, which has seen high level visits from both sides including visits to Portugal by Hon’ble President of India, Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Finance Minister of India."

Portugal has consistently supported India’s permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council and the Nuclear Suppliers Group, according to a statement by India's Embassy in Lisbon.

The idea of starting an India-EU Summit was mooted for the first time by Portugal when the current United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres was Prime Minister in Portugal and the first India-EU Summit was subsequently held in Lisbon under the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union in 2000.

