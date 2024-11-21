"India prioritises balancing industrial growth with environmental preservation": Kirti Singh at LeadIT summit

Baku [Azerbaijan], November 21 : Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and External Affair, Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasised on ways to drive the net-zero transition and decarbonise industries through green technology at the LeadIT Summit at COP 29.

At the summit, Vardhan underscored India's dedication to balancing industrial growth with environmental preservation in pursuit of climate targets under the Paris Agreement.

Notably, Kirti Vardhan Singh, together with Swedish Minister for Climate and Environment, Romina Pourmokhtari, co-chaired the Annual Summit of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), held on the sidelines of COP29 to the UN Climate Change Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Sharing a post on X, Vardhan wrote, "Co-chaired the LeadIT Summit at COP 29 with Swedish Minister for Environment and Climate Ms. Romina Pourmokhtari."

"Effective pathways for industry transition were deliberated upon by the members, both from the government and the industry side. The India-Sweden Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) stands as a beacon of sustainable industry innovation. In my remarks, I highlighted the ambitious pathways to drive the net-zero transition and decarbonize industries through green technology," the post added.

He further said, "India is committed to forging partnerships that balance industrial growth with environmental preservation, driving progress towards our climate targets under the Paris Agreement."

https://x.com/KVSinghMPGonda/status/1859426281508766091

The minister also underscored India's commitment to advancing the low-carbon transition in industrial sectors. He emphasised the importance of collaborative public-private partnerships and North-South cooperation in fostering an inclusive, just, and sustainable transition of hard-to-abate industries.

Reflecting on LeadIT's first five years, Vardhan Singh acknowledged the impactful progress made by members. The India-Sweden Industry Transition Partnership launched under LeadIT 2.0 at COP 28 in 2023, a model for international cooperation, was highlighted as a key mechanism for co-developing technologies, sharing knowledge, and driving the transition of industries such as steel and cement.

Notably, the LeadIT Summit brings together the country and company members to discuss low-carbon industrial transition. The objective is to support plans that align heavy industry with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. The summit spotlighted the critical role of transforming sectors such as steel and cement.

A tour de table showcased insights from representatives of countries and companies on industrial low-carbon transition strategies and activities. Selvin Hart, Special Advisor to the UN Secretary General called upon the industry to be the advocates of climate commitments and be vocal about the prerequisites for action at their end.

The Summit concluded with a call to the global community to strengthen its resolve towards a low-carbon industrial future. Singh stressed that industrial low-carbon transition not only supports climate targets but also creates economic opportunities, jobs, and resilient communities. India remains committed to advancing the industry transition agenda through international cooperation and believes that, together, countries can achieve a sustainable and prosperous future.

