"India provided more than 291 million Covid doses...UN entities," Rajya Sabha MP Patra at 146th IPU in Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain], March 15 ; Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra at the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Bahrain on Wednesday highlighted India's role in providing Covid vaccines to 99 countries and to UN entities by pursuing the principle of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka ka Prayas.'

"India believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which means 'The World Is One Family.' It is with this belief in peaceful coexistence, and inclusive societies that India provided more than 291 million doses of 'Make-In-India' COVID vaccines to 99 countries and to United Nations entities, including more than 14 million doses of COVID vaccines as a grant to 50 countries and United Nations peacekeepers totalling support to 150 countries," said Patra.

"Today, India is moving ahead, pursuing the principle of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka ka Prayas,' which means componship for all, development for all, trust of all, efforts of all the all-inclusive, peaceful coexistence mantra," added Patra.

India, the largest democracy in the world. Since ancient times, India has been globally recognized for promoting peaceful, quintessential and inclusive societies.

"The fact that India has never attacked a foreign country and has adopted Mahatma Gandhi's principles of non-violence in its conduct bolsters our character. Strong belief in peaceful coexistence. As the world's largest democracy, India is committed to promoting democracy, inclusive society, and peaceful coexistence," said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Moreover, India has perceptible participation in the United Nations peacekeeping, with more than 253,000 Indians have served in various UN peacekeeping missions around the world.

"As for our achievement under Sustainable Development Goals 16, which aims to promote a peaceful and inclusive society concerned. India aims to ensure that citizens not only have access to fundamental rights but have effective use of them. In this direction, various national initiatives have been introduced in the Indian Parliament in the form of legislation, policies, programs and schemes," said Patra.

"In closing, distinguished delegates, we as young parliamentarians across the world have a lot to contribute towards global peace, sustainability and inclusiveness of developmental efforts," he added.

He further said that the youths of the world consider India a role model.

"People of our nations look forward to us for guidance, support, and redressal of their grievances. The youth of the world consider us role models. We have a huge responsibility. We are duty-bound and take responsibility for the people we represent. Let us work together in a common voice to build a sustainable, inclusive, progressive, peaceful, healthy, and happy society," he added.

