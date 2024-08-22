India reaffirms commitment to ASEAN centrality ahead of East Asia Summit

Vientiane, Aug 22 India on Thursday reiterated its strong support to Laos for its ongoing chairship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as Vientiane continues preparation for the upcoming East Asia Summit (EAS).

As he participated in the EAS Preparatory Senior Officials' Meeting in Luang Prabang, the Ministry of External Affairs' Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumder expressed India's robust support to Laos for the big event scheduled to be held in October.

During the meeting, which focused on preparations for the upcoming summit, Mazumder underscored the importance New Delhi attaches to ASEAN centrality and unity that remains a cornerstone of India's 'Act East' policy. He also highlighted India's initiatives in the East Asia Summit context and touched upon regional issues of concern.

The ASEAN Secretariat delegation at the meeting was led by Deputy Secretary-General Astanah Abdul Aziz, with Timor-Leste attending as an Observer.

The MEA Secretary also held a series of bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the event. In his meeting with Laos' Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphan Savanphet, the senior diplomat highlighted the issue of Indians being lured into cyber scam centres and discussed measures to combat such activities.

In a separate bilateral meeting with Brunei's Permanent Secretary Johariah Wahab, Mazumder discussed joint activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei.

The two diplomats also explored ways to enhance people-to-people ties and discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Mazumder's meeting with the Australian Deputy Secretary Michelle Chan focused on regional issues of mutual concern.

ASEAN countries remain a crucial element of India's 'Act East' policy and a key partner in its Indo-Pacific Vision, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar emphasised India's commitment to ASEAN unity and centrality through its 'Act East' Policy, which has now completed 10 years.

EAM Jaishankar also reaffirmed India's support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and its convergence with the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

He encouraged participation of more EAS members in the IPOI, highlighting India's active contributions towards the EAS' Plan of Action, including the recent summit on Maritime Security and Cooperation held in Mumbai on July 4-5.

Additionally, the EAM mentioned the realisation of the Nalanda University resolution as an "important commitment" to the EAS.

