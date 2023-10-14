"India remains one of Russia's key partners in Asia...": Russian Parliamentary Speaker Matviyenko

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko held talks with the Vice President of India and the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankar where they discussed opportunities for strengthening the special strategic partnership in the legislative dimension.

The two held the meeting ahead of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on Friday.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership in the legislative dimension," the Russian Embassy in India said in an official statement.

Matviyenko expressed gratuitude towards Dhankar for the excellent organization of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).

She further stressed that India remains one of Russia's key partners in Asia, noting that currently Moscow and New Delhi are conducting a multi-level confidential political dialogue, which is based on regular contacts between the leaders of the two countries.

"I believe that one of the most important responsibilities of our Parliaments is to support and ensure implementation of those agreements that are reached at the highest level," Matviyenko said.

Moreover, they also touched upon the activities of Friendship Groups that were created in both parliaments.

During the meeting, Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the work of the inter-parliamentary commission and said that "In his opinion, the launch of the newly created Friendship Group in the lower house of the Indian Parliament will pave the way for better interaction between the countries."

Sharing on his social media 'X', Vice President Dhankar also stated that the discussions held between them highlighted the historic people-to-people ties and cultural affinity that have created a "resilient bedrock for the time-tested relationship and comprehensive partnership between India and Russia."

Furthermore, both the leaders also focused on strengthening the vibrant bilateral engagements between both nations at various levels, and further deepening the interparliamentary cooperation.

Earlier on Friday, Matviyenko met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi.

Matvienko also briefly spoke with the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces of the Republic of South Africa Nkosiyakhe Amos Masondo, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of South Africa Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia Dr Puan Maharani.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi at the opening of the P20 Summit, said India has been facing and battling cross-border terrorism for many years.

The first session comprised a discussion on 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' with Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), showcasing achievements and accelerating progress.

The second session was on 'One Earth Sustainable Energy Transition-Gateway to Green Future'.

Speakers and heads of delegation of Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Egypt and Bangladesh were present at the event.

