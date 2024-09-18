India, Romania celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties with release of commemorative stamps

New Delhi [India], September 18 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday released India-Romania joint commemorative stamps to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The stamps were released in the presence of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Romanian Ambassador to India, Daniela-Mariana Sezonov in the national capital.

Jaishankar in a social media platform on X said the stamps showcase the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Romania. He said the stamps are a perfect tribute to the celebrations of 75 years of diplomatic ties.

The release of the stamp celebrates the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two countries since they established diplomatic ties in 1948. The stamp signifies the enduring partnership and shared values that have shaped the bilateral relationship over the decades, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The milestone also comes as part of the broader celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of their extensive partnership, as highlighted by a Joint Declaration issued earlier this year.

The EAM also noted the strategic importance of Romania in the context of India-Europe relations. Jaishankar discussed efforts to enhance connectivity between India and Europe, including the planned India-Middle-East-Europe corridor.

He mentioned that Romania's location plays a crucial role in these trade routes and that strengthening these connections is a priority for India.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Romanian Ambassador Daniela-Mariana Sezonov highlighted the importance of celebrating such milestones, which reinforce the historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

