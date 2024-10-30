India seeks international funding to implement national biodiversity action plan at CoP16

Cali [Colombia], October 30 : India has sought international funding to implement its national biodiversity action plan at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP16) in Cali. India will launch the updated national plan to protect biodiversity at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP16) on November 31, announced Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh, at the conference.

Delivering the national statement at COP16 on Tuesday (local time), the minister emphasized the need to provide means of implementation, including financial resources for implementation of the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan.

India has updated its National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan with its targets aligned with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, he informed while delivering the National Statement at COP16 at Cali.

"India adopted a 'Whole of Government' and 'Whole of Society' approach while updating the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan with its targets aligned with the KMGBF. We will be releasing our updated NBSAP on tomorrow here at Cali," Kirti Vardhan Singh said.

"It is necessary to provide means of implementation including financial resources, as laid down in target 19 of the KMGBF as well as from DSI, for implementation of the NBSAP. A lot of ground needs to be covered in providing easily accessible means of implementation i.e. financial resources, technology and capacity building needs with the requisite speed, scope and scale," Singh added.

The Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), adopted in 1992, aims to conserve biodiversity, promote its sustainable use, and ensure equitable sharing of genetic resource benefits. To fulfill these goals, the CBD requires each member country to develop a National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP), a tailored framework for protecting and managing biodiversity based on national priorities.

A National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) aligned with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) means that a country's biodiversity conservation strategies are tailored to meet both national and international biodiversity goals.

The Kunming-Montreal GBF, established in 2022, set global targets to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 and to restore ecosystems, protect species, and ensure the sustainable use of natural resources. By aligning NBSAPs with these targets, countries commit to specific actionssuch as protecting 30 per cent of land and sea areas, reducing pollution, and enhancing ecosystem resiliencethat contribute to shared global priorities.

Addressing delegates at the COP session in Cali, Singh underscored India's dedication to biodiversity preservation and environmental harmony.

Singh highlighted India's cultural and environmental legacy, remarking, "India has a rich culture and tradition of worshipping Mother Earth and of living in harmony with Nature."

India's unique status as one of the world's 17 mega-diverse nations, hosting four of the 36 globally recognized biodiversity hotspots.

A central theme of Singh's speech was India's launch of the nationwide tree plantation initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' or 'Plant4Mother.'

The campaign, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day, aims to "honour Mother Earth as we honour our Mothers," Singh stated, adding that the movement aligns with India's environmental mission, 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE),' which promotes eco-friendly lifestyles on a global scale.

India has also taken significant steps toward wildlife conservation with the establishment of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), aimed at safeguarding major big cat species. Singh explained, "These species are indicative of healthy ecosystems and rich biodiversity," reinforcing India's global conservation efforts.

In another major environmental milestone, Singh highlighted the rejuvenation of the Ganga River through the 'Namami Gange' Mission, which was recently recognized by the United Nations as one of the top 10 World Restoration Flagships.

Singh also announced that India's Ramsar sites have expanded from 26 to 85 since 2014 and will soon reach 100, a testament to India's focus on wetlands conservation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor