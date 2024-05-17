India sees Chabahar Port as connectivity hub for Afghanistan, Central Asian countries: MEA

New Delhi [India], May 17 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that India signed the agreement for the operation of Chabahar port with Iran as it has the potential to emerge as a connectivity hub for Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

"On May 13, we signed the long-term agreement for the operation of Chabahar port. Our minister was there. It's a major achievement. We see Chabahar as India's commitment towards realizing the potential of the place as a connectivity hub for Afghanistan and for landlocked central Asian countries," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Chabahar port

The Chabahar Port is an India-Iran flagship project that serves as an important transit port for trade with Afghanistan. India has been a key player in the development and operation of Chabahar Port.

Randhir Jaiswal said that the US recognizes the significance of Chabahar Port for ongoing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and for offering economic options to the country.

The MEA spokesperson said that the US had in the recent past appreciated the "larger relevance of the Chabahar project, particularly in the context of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan."

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States warned that "anyone" considering business deals with Tehran needs to be aware of the "potential risk of sanctions."

"I would just say...US sanctions on Iran remain in place and we will continue to enforce them," the US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Vedant Patel said at the press briefing.

"Any entity, anyone considering business deals with Iran, they need to be aware of the potential risk they are opening themselves up to, potential risk of sanctions," Patel added.

The MEA said, "The US has shown an understanding of the importance of the Chabahar Port operations for continued humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and to provide Afghanistan with economic alternatives."

"And through the port, we've been able to supply a lot of and provide a lot of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan," he said while stressing the importance of Chabahar port.

"The United States also understands the importance of Chabahar port... It has an important role to play as far as the region and its connectivity is concerned, particularly for the landlocked countries in the area..."

"The Indian company, India Ports Global Limited has been operating the port since 2018 on an interim lease. Now, we have concluded a long-term agreement which is essential for port operation. Since then, we have provided humanitarian assistance including 85,000 metric tons of wheat, 200 metric tons of pulses and 40,000 litres of pesticide Malathion, to Afghanistan through this port," he added.

As India and Iran signed a long-term contract for operating the Shahid-Beheshti Port Terminal in the presence of Indian and Iranian ministers, it is pertinent to note that the Chabahar port pact deal inked between the two nations will not only enhance regional connectivity but will also facilitate trade, particularly between India, Iran and Afghanistan.

The Long Term Bilateral Contract on Chabahar Port Operation was signed between Indian Ports Global Limited (IPGL) of India and the Port & Maritime Organisation (PMO) of Iran, enabling the operation of Shahid-Behesti in the Chabahar Port Development Project for a period of 10 years

"This agreement aims to enhance regional connectivity and facilitate trade, particularly between India, Iran and Afghanistan. The India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), a subsidiary of IPGL, facilitated the first consignment of exports from Afghanistan to India in 2019," the office of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in an official release.

