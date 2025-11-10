India sends 2.7 tonnes of life-saving vaccines vaccines to Venezuela as part of Global South commitment

New Delhi [India], November 10 : Reaffirming its commitment to the Global South, India has dispatched a consignment of around 2.7 tonnes of life-saving vaccines to Venezuela, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote in an X post, "Supporting global health.As part of India's commitment towards the Global South countries, a consignment of approx 2.7 tonnes of life-saving vaccines has been despatched for the people of Venezuela. "

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1987727268047921194?s=20

The humanitarian assistance is part of India's ongoing efforts to support developing nations through health partnerships and South-South cooperation. The vaccines will help strengthen Venezuela's public health system and benefit thousands of people in need.

India and Venezuela have shared warm and friendly ties for over six decades. The two countries celebrated the 64th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023. Resident embassies in Caracas and New Delhi have been operational for over four decades, reflecting the depth of the bilateral relationship.

According to the MEA, "India and Venezuela have always enjoyed cordial relations and share similar views on major international, political, and economic issues. In addition to promoting bilateral ties, both nations cooperate in multilateral forums."

Venezuela has emerged as one of India's key oil suppliers, while India exports pharmaceutical products, machinery, electrical equipment, and textiles to the South American nation.

In February, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on digital cooperation to share successful population-scale digital solutions for governance and public service delivery.

As per MEA, the main items of India's exports to Venezuela are mineral fuels and oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; pharmaceutical products; cotton; nuclear reactors; boilers; machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical machinery and equipment; sound recorders and reproducers; television image and sound recorders and reproducers; articles of apparel and clothing accessories; and miscellaneous chemical products.

Meanwhile, the main items of India's imports from Venezuela are mineral fuels and oils and products of their distillation, bituminous substances; mineral waxes, iron and steel, aluminium, edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers, copper and articles thereof, lead and articles thereof, zinc and articles thereof, wood and articles of wood; electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, raw hides, skins and leather, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; edible fruit and nuts; plastic and articles thereof, organic chemicals, miscellaneous chemical products, and articles of iron or steel.

There are currently around 50 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and 30 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) living in Venezuela.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor