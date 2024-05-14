India sends 2nd trance of humanitarian aid to flood-hit Kenya

New Delhi [India], May 14 : In a bid to support the people affected by the massive floods in the East African country, India on Tuesday sent a second tranche of humanitarian aid to Kenya comprising relief and medical supplies.

The humanitarian aid sent to the country included Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief containing 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies and other equipment to assist flood victims.

Aid was sent through an Indian Air Force aircraft from Hindon Airport of Ghaziabad to Kenya.

EAM Jaishankar also shared details of the aid sent to Kenya on X saying, "The second tranche of HADR material containing 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies and other equipment to assist the flood victims leaves for Kenya. Standing up for a historical partnership, a Vishwabandhu to the world."

On May 10, India handed over food, relief, and medicine supplies to Kenya as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"STANDING IN SOLIDARITY WITH KENYA Indian Naval Ship Sumedha, as the first responder in IOR, has handed over food, relief & medicine supplies for flood victims to the Government of Kenya," Indian High Commission in Kenya posted on X.

Torrential rains have caused devastating floods in Kenya, where more than 200 people have died, thousands have been displaced and nearly 2,000 schools have been destroyed. All remaining schools have been shut down until further notice, Al Jazeera reported on May 4.

Rains have been ravaging Kenya since March during some of the most catastrophic weather events in the country for years. Now, Cyclone Hidaya is expected to hit Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania late on Friday, which could further worsen the flooding. This comes amid recent heavy rainfall across East Africa.

The flooding has wreaked havoc in Kenya, causing death and destruction.

