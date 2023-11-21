India sends fourth tranche of earthquake relief items to Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 21 : India on Monday sent the fourth tranche of earthquake relief support of essential medical supplies to Nepal.

The support, comprising vital medicines and equipment, is based on the requirements shared by the Nepal Medical Association, according to an official release.

Till now, India has shipped over 34 tonnes of emergency relief materials for the affected families in Nepal following the earthquake witnessed by Jajarkot and surrounding areas on November 3.

Further, according to the release, India's humanitarian response to the Jajarkot earthquake affirms its commitment to support Nepal under its Neighbourhood First Policy.

"India will continue to support the relief efforts in Nepal based on the assessment and priorities outlined by the Government of Nepal," the release said.

"Fourth tranche of relief support comprising vital medicines & equipment for the earthquake-affected families reaches Nepal. India's humanitarian efforts continue to support people in Nepal," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted from his official handle on X.

Recently, India sent a third tranche of relief materials to earthquake victims in Nepal.

"Acting on the commitment of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the third tranche of over 12 tonnes of earthquake relief support comprising blankets, sleeping bags, tents and essential medical supplies, etc. reached Nepal on November 9, 2023, via a special Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 flight," a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated earlier.

The support included tents and tarpaulin sheets, blankets, sleeping bags, as well as, vital medicines, medical equipment such as surgical equipment, portable ventilators and hygiene supplies to meet the urgent requirements of the earthquake-affected families.

The strong tremor, which even jolted the national capital and parts of north India, left 157 dead and scores injured.

Jaishankar said earlier that this rapid response aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Neighbourhood First Policy', emphasising India's commitment to supporting its neighbouring nations in times of crisis.

"Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake-affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM Narendra Modi's Neighbourhood First policy in action," EAM Jaishankar posted from his X handle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor