India sends medical supplies to Zambia

New Delhi [India], November 28 : India has bolstered its partnership with Zambia by supplying medical equipment to support the nation's healthcare system.

The consignment of media supplies departed from Mumbai on Thursday.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Bolstering the India-Zambia partnership! In a gesture of solidarity, is supplying medical equipment to the Government of Zambia."

"The consignment consisting of hospital beds, operation theatre tables, infant incubators and resuscitaires, anaesthesia machines and other products, departed Nhava Sheva port, Mumbai today. It will contribute to strengthening the healthcare system of Zambia," the MEA spokesperson wrote.

The shipment is a significant step in enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations. By providing advanced medical equipment, India aims to contribute to Zambia's healthcare infrastructure and improve its medical service delivery. This gesture underscores India's commitment to fostering stronger ties with Zambia, reflecting the shared values of solidarity and mutual support.

India and Zambia have maintained warm and historically significant relations. The vibrant Indian community in Zambia, which includes around 25,000 persons of Indian origin (PIOs) and overseas citizens of India (OCIs), has been a cornerstone of this relationship.

Many of these individuals, particularly those with roots in Gujarat, have been instrumental in Zambia's economic growth, contributing significantly to sectors such as trade, industry, pharmaceuticals, mining, and agriculture. Indian professionals and enterprises continue to play an expanding role, underscoring the deep economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

The political relationship between India and Zambia is rooted in shared historical experiences and mutual respect. Zambian leaders like Kenneth Kaunda drew inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi during their freedom struggle, and Gandhi's philosophy continues to resonate in Zambia today.

Over the decades, successive Zambian governments have valued India as a reliable and steadfast partner. This enduring relationship is characterised by a spirit of partnership aimed at achieving mutual benefit and growth.

