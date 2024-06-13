India sends relief material for Papua New Guinea amid devastating landslide

New Delhi [India], June 13 : India sent around 19 tons of relief material for the people of Papua New Guinea in the aftermath of devastating landslides that struck the island nation last month inflicting huge casualties and heavy damage to the infrastructure.

A flight carrying the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies as part of India's announced USD 1 million assistance departed for Papua New Guinea today. The aid includes food, temporary shelters, and medicines.

"India-Papua New Guinea standing together in times of difficulty. In the wake of devastating landslide in Enga province of Papua New Guinea, had announced immediate assistance of USD 1 million to our close FIPIC partner. Pursuant to the announcement, a flight carrying approx 19 tons of HADR supplies departed for today," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

"The aid comprises 13 tons of disaster relief material including temporary shelter, water tanks, hygiene kits, meals ready to eat; and 6 tons of emergency use medicine, medical equipment including dengue and malaria diagnostic kits, baby food etc," he added.

Earlier on May 28, India announced immediate relief assistance worth USD 1 million for Papua New Guinea. India expressed solidarity by announcing relief assistance to the island country which was hit by a massive landslide in Enga Province, burying hundreds of people and causing major destruction and loss of life.

" As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of US$ 1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts," the MEA said in a press release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences and conveyed India's readiness to extend all possible support and assistance to the Pacific island country in its time of difficulty.

India has throughout stood by Papua New Guinea during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters, including in the wake of the earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruptions in 2019 and 2023.

An important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), announced by Prime Minister Modi in November 2019, is Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, according to an MEA statement.

"India is committed to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder," MEA stated in a release.

The landslide hit the Enga region in northern Papua New Guinea, claiming the lives of over 670 people, CNN reported citing estimates from the Chief of Mission for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in the island nation.

As many as 2,000 people were feared to have been buried in a landslide, according to Papua New Guinea's National Disaster Centre. Over 150 houses in Yambali village were buried in debris, according to the officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor