India signs 12 MoU for High Impact Community Development Projects in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 28 : India on Friday signed 12 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal.

The signing ceremony was held in between the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, the Government of Nepal and project-implementing agencies of the Nepali government.

The 12 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal, under the grant assistance of the Government of India in education, health, agriculture, drinking water, and culture sectors, have a total estimated cost of NRs 474.00 million.

"These 12 projects are the construction of the school building of Shree Rajya Laxmi Secondary School, Siddhicharan Municipality, Okhaldhunga; construction of the School building of Shree Swornantaral Basic School, Manebhanjyang Rural Municipality, Okhaldhunga; construction of Arun Multipurpose Foundation Building, Arun Rural

Municipality, Bhojpur; construction of school building of Shree Nepal Rastriya Secondary School Multi-purpose Building, Dullu Municipality, Dailekh; construction of school building of Shree Janata Secondary School, Surunga Municipality, Saptari; construction of school building of Shree Panchayat Ma. Vi. School, Sundarharaicha Municipality, Morang; construction of Bachhauli Secondary school building, Ratnanagar Municipality, Chitwan; construction of Basepu-Hulu Khanepani Aayojana (Water Supply Project), Sotang Rural Municipality, Solukhumbu; construction of school building of Shree Tribhuvan Secondary School, Inaruwa Municipality, Sunsari; construction of building for Agriculture Promotion Centre for Food Grain Collection and Distribution Centre, Swamikartik Khapar Rural Municipality, Bajura; construction of Health Post-Birthing Centre, Khaniyabas Rural Municipality, Dhading; and construction of Operation Theatre building of Rapti Eye Hospital, Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City, Dang in Nepal shall be implemented through Local authorities of Government of Nepal i.e. Metropolitan City, Sub-Metropolitan City, Municipalities and Rural Municipalities," the release from Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated.

The completion of these projects will help provide better educational, health care, drinking water, agricultural products storage and cultural facilities to the local community across the specified districts.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 563 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal, including the 12 projects whose MoUs have been signed today, and has completed 490 projects. All these projects cover the areas of education, health, roads and bridges, river training, drinking water, electrification, irrigation, culture, social welfare and creation of other public utilities across all seven provinces of Nepal.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the upliftment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.

