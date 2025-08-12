India, Singapore to hold 3rd ministerial roundtable in New Delhi on August 13

New Delhi [India], August 12 : The 3rd round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) will be held in New Delhi on 13 August 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Indian Ministers who will participate in the 3rd ISMR are Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs; S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry; and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology.

Ministers from Singapore who will participate are Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry; K. Shanmugam, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs; Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information; Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower; and Jeffrey Siow, Acting Minister for Transport.

Envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ISMR is a unique mechanism for setting a new agenda for India-Singapore cooperation. Its inaugural meeting was held in New Delhi in September 2022, and the 2nd meeting was held in Singapore in August 2024.

India and Singapore share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The 3rd round of ISMR will identify avenues to further broaden and deepen our bilateral relations, the MEA said.

Marking this close relationship, on August 9, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar congratulated Singapore on its 60th National Day and expressed appreciation for the strong ties between the two countries.

Jaishankar said, "Congratulate FM @VivianBala, the Government and people of Singapore on their 60th National Day." He added, "Cherish our enduring friendship and multifaceted cooperation."

Highlighting the significance of bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of extensive high-level interactions during his visit to Singapore, underscoring the importance India attaches to its ties with the country.

EAM Jaishankar visited Singapore on July 13. During the visit, he called on the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and held meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

During these engagements, the leaders reviewed the progress of outcomes from Prime Minister Modi's visit and the 2nd round of the India Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR). Key areas discussed included investments, industrial parks, semiconductors, infrastructure, skill development, and connectivity. They also exchanged views on ASEAN, Indo-Pacific, and global developments.

Further strengthening economic ties, EAM Jaishankar met Teo Chee Hean, former Senior Minister & Coordinating Minister for National Security and Chairman-designate of Temasek Holdings. Their discussions focused on the transformation underway in India and opportunities for Temasek to expand its investments in the country.

MEA underlined that these visits and meetings are part of continued high-level exchanges between the two countries, reflecting the importance India attaches to its relations with Singapore.

