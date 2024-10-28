India, Spain vow to combat terrorism; promote peace in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India], October 28 : In a landmark visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez emphasised the need for international law amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and West Asia, condemned terrorism and promoted peace in the Indo-Pacific.

During Sanchez's visit to India, the leaders addressed pressing global issues, including climate change as well.

PM Modi and PM Sanchez emphasised the promotion of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, anchored in a rules-based international order, mutual respect for sovereignty, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, supported by effective regional institutions.

They highlighted the importance of unimpeded commerce and freedom of navigation, in compliance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

Notably, Sanchez paid an official visit to India on October 28-29. This was Sanchez's first visit to India and the first visit by a President of the Government of Spain to India after 18 years. He was accompanied by the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility and the Minister of Industry and Tourism, and a high-level official and business delegation.

Both sides also acknowledged India's invitation to Spain to participate in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) for collaborative efforts aimed at the management, conservation, sustainability, security, and development of the maritime domain in the Indo-Pacific. They also recognised the complementarity between India's Indo-Pacific Vision and the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The leaders expressed their deepest concern over the war in Ukraine and reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with international law and consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, the MEA said.

Both sides also underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as earnest engagement between all stakeholders to achieve a sustainable and peaceful resolution of the conflict. Both sides agreed to remain in touch to support efforts aimed at a negotiated settlement of the conflict.

They shared their firm commitment to achieving peace and stability in the Middle East, expressed their deep concern at the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and called for restraint by all concerned. They urged that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders unequivocally condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and agreed that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unacceptable and must end as soon as possible. They called for the immediate release of all hostages, an immediate ceasefire and safe, sustained entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. They emphasised the urgent need to protect the lives of civilians and urged all parties to comply with international law.

PM Modi and President Sanchez reiterated their commitment to the implementation of the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, viable and independent state of Palestine, living within secure and mutually recognised borders, side by side in peace and security with Israel, as well as their support for Palestine membership at the United Nations.

Both sides reiterated their concern about the escalation and violence in Lebanon and the security situation along the Blue Line and reaffirmed their commitment to the full implementation of UNSC Resolution 1701. As major troop-contributing countries, they condemned the attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and highlighted that the safety and security of peacekeepers are of paramount importance and must be ensured by all. The inviolability of UN premises and the sanctity of their mandate must be respected by all.

Spain also welcomed India's application to join the Ibero-American Conference as an Associate Observer, which will offer a platform to strengthen its ties with Latin American countries. Both sides committed to finalising the process by the Ibero-American Summit, to be held in Spain in 2026, so that India may actively participate in the activities of Spain's Pro Tempore Secretariat, the MEA release said.

Both leaders agreed to enhance cooperation and coordination within the United Nations, including the UN Security Council (UNSC), and other multilateral forums. They emphasised the importance of a rules-based international order for ensuring global peace and development.

During the visit, India expressed its support for Spain's UNSC candidature for the term 2031-32, while Spain expressed its support for India's candidature for the period 2028-29.

Both leaders also looked forward to the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development to take place in 2025 in Sevilla (Spain) as a critical opportunity to identify priority actions to help close the resource gap needed to implement the Sustainable Development Goals.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in promoting sustainable energy and adapting to climate change. They recognised the urgency of accelerating global actions to combat climate change and committed to collaborating in the context of the upcoming Climate Summit in Baku (COP29) to achieve an ambitious outcome, including on a New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance that helps achieve the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement.

Spain also invited India to join the International Drought Resilience Alliance (IDRA), which was launched in 2022, a platform to promote concrete actions to reduce the vulnerability of countries, cities and communities to drought through preparedness and adaptation measures.

Meanwhile, both leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including the use of terrorist proxies and cross-border terrorism. They urged all countries to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action to prevent territory under their control from being used for terrorist purposes and stressed the need for firm implementation of relevant resolutions of the UNSC, as well as the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

They also called for concerted action against all terrorist groups proscribed by the UNSC, including Al Qa'ida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxy groups. Prime Minister Modi appreciated Spain's multilateral initiatives in support of the victims of terrorism and their empowerment.

The two leaders also noted that this visit has renewed the bilateral relationship, infusing it with fresh momentum and setting the stage for a new era of enhanced cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

They also expressed satisfaction at the progress of bilateral relations since PM Modi's visit to Spain in 2017, the MEA said.

Both leaders instructed their teams to continue upgrading the bilateral agenda further and forging cooperation in all dimensions of political, economic, security, defence, people-to-people and cultural cooperation.

