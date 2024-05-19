India-Sri Lanka bilateral relations strengthened through digital connectivity

Nuwara Eliya [Sri Lanka], May 19 : Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, underscored the thriving nature of the bilateral relationship between India and Sri Lanka, highlighting the current state as "probably the best ever seen," and emphasising its multifaceted and ambitious nature.

In an interaction with ANI, Jha pointed out significant developments in energy, digital connectivity, and land connectivity corridors, signifying remarkable progress over recent years.

"Currently, the India-Sri Lanka relationship is in very good shape. I often said in public remarks earlier that it is probably the best ever that we have seen the relationship to be. It's multifaceted. It is really more ambitious than ever before. The kind of things we are doing to connect each other, whether it is on the energy side, digital side, or even the land connectivity corridor, all of that is really, really remarkable development over the last few years," he said.

Speaking on the digital front, Jha elaborated on the collaboration between PhonePe and Langanpay, facilitating UPI payment acceptance in Sri Lanka.

"Earlier this year, the UPI was launched in Sri Lanka, enabling Indian tourists coming to Sri Lanka to pay in Indian rupees using the UPI app," he said, explaining, "The PhonePe is a further elaboration of that. So even PhonePe customers can then use the UPI, you know, the medium of UPI, to make the transactions in Indian Rupees."

Moreover, amidst historic events like the Ayodhya Pran, bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka are further solidified. Jha described the Mahakumbhabhishekam at the Sita Amman temple as a significant and long-awaited occasion, stating, "This is a really special occasion which has been in planning for a long time." He noted the presence of esteemed priests and spiritual leaders from India, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and emphasised, "The entire saga only tells you how close we have been, not just in the last few years, but for thousands of years."

The convergence of digital advancements and cultural exchanges underscores the deep-rooted and evolving relationship between India and Sri Lanka, fostering mutual growth and collaboration across various domains. As both nations continue to strengthen their ties, such initiatives serve as pillars for enduring friendship and cooperation in the region.

Jha was in Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka, to grace the auspicious Kumbaabhishekam puja. Devotees from far and wide have converged upon this sacred site, drawn by the reverence of the occasion.

At the heart of the ceremony is a ritual known as Kumbaabhishekam, symbolising the renewal of divine energies within its hallowed confines.

