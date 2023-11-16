India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise "Mitra Shakti 2023" commences in Pune's Aundh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : The ninth edition of the joint military exercise between India, and Sri Lanka, "Mitra Shakti 2023" commenced in Pune'e Aundh today. The exercise was being conducted from November 16-29.

The Indian contingent, of 120 personnel was represented mainly by troops from the Maratha Light Infantry regiment. The Sri Lankan side is being represented by personnel from the 53 Infantry Division. As many as 15 personnel from the Indian Air Force and five personnel from the Sri Lankan Air Force are also participated in the exercise, as per a release issued by the Defence Ministry.

The exercise's aim was to jointly rehearse the conduct of subconventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The scope of the exercise included synergizing joint responses during counter-terrorist operations.

Both India and Sri Lanka practised tactical actions such as raid, search and destroy missions, heliborne operations, etc. In addition, Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting and yoga also formed a part of the exercise curriculum.

The exercise also involved the employment of drones and counter-unmanned aerial systems besides helicopters, as per the official release.

Collective efforts focussed on achieving an enhanced level of interoperability amongst the troops and reducing the risk of loss of life and property while keeping the interests and agenda of the UN at the forefront during peacekeeping operations.

Both sides exchanged views and practised joint drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills that facilitated the participants to mutually learn from each other.

Sharing best practices further enhanced the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army. The exercise also fostered strong bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations, as per the release.

