India-Sri Lanka naval exercise SLINEX-25 concludes in Colombo

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 21 : The 12th edition of the India-Sri Lanka bilateral naval exercise SLINEX-25 successfully concluded at Colombo, reaffirming shared commitment and maritime security, the Indian Navy said on Thursday.

According to the Indian Navy, the SLINEX-25 was concluded on August 18.

The current edition saw the participation of Indian naval ships INS Jyoti and INS Rana from the Eastern Fleet and Sri Lankan Naval Ships SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Vijayabhau (both Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels).

Upon arrival at the Port of Colombo, the Commanding Officers of INS Jyoti and INS Rana called on Commander of the Western Naval Area (WNA), Rear Admiral Chandima Silva RSP, USP, and discussed enhancing bilateral naval cooperation and sharing Best Practices, according to the Indian Navy.

They also paid solemn tribute at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial, honouring the brave Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during peacekeeping operations in Sri Lanka between 1987 and 1990.

The ships were opened to visitors, including personnel from the Sri Lankan Navy, government officials, students, and members of the Indian diaspora. The initiative offered a unique opportunity to showcase the operational capabilities, technological advancements, and rich naval traditions of the Indian Navy, as per the Indian Navy.

Further, the initiative served to deepen mutual understanding, promote maritime diplomacy, and strengthen people-to-people connections between India and Sri Lanka.

The exercise was conducted in two phases: the harbour phase at Colombo from August 14 to 16, and the sea phase from August 17 to 18.

According to the Indian Navy, the activities conducted during the harbour phase included professional interactions, exchange of Best Practices, reciprocal training on firefighting, damage control, aviation operations and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), friendly sports competitions and a pre-sail conference.

The sea phase saw the successful execution of a wide range of advanced naval drills that included joint exercises, gunnery firing serials, communication protocols, navigation, as well as seamanship evolutions, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), and fueling. These meticulously planned operations significantly enhance interoperability, bolster tactical capabilities and reaffirm the shared commitment to ensuring maritime security and stability.

The deployment of Indian naval ships to Sri Lanka served as another chapter in the growing India-Sri Lanka maritime partnership, contributing to stability and security in line with the vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

