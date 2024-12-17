"India stands in solidarity with France": PM Modi after Cyclone Chido devastates Mayotte

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed India's solidarity with France following the catastrophic impact of Cyclone Chido in Mayotte.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi conveyed his condolences and affirmed India's readiness to assist. "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. I am confident that under President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, France will overcome this tragedy with resilience and resolve. India stands in solidarity with France and is ready to extend all possible assistance," he said.

Cyclone Chido, reported as the most severe storm to hit Mayotte, has left widespread destruction in its wake. The archipelago, located in the Indian Ocean, suffered winds exceeding 200 km/h (124 mph), which caused significant damage to homes, hospitals, and government buildings. The cyclone's unprecedented intensity caught authorities off guard.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou remarked, "Everyone understands that this was a cyclone that was unexpectedly violent," during an inter-ministerial meeting.

The cyclone's toll has been staggering, with officials fearing that fatalities could be in the thousands. According to Prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville, "I think there will definitely be several hundred, perhaps we will come close to a thousand or even several thousand" deaths, as reported by broadcaster Mayotte la Premiere.

Initial reports confirmed at least 11 deaths, but the numbers are expected to rise as rescue efforts continue. Prefect Bieuville admitted that accurately accounting for victims remains challenging, as burials in the predominantly Muslim region occur within 24 hours, further complicating death toll estimations.

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen also extended her support to France in the wake of the tragedy. In her post on X, she stated, "Our hearts go out to France following the devastating passage of Cyclone Chido in Mayotte. Europe stands alongside the people of Mayotte in this terrible ordeal. We are ready to provide support in the coming days."

Mayotte, a French territory nearly 8,000 km from Paris, has long grappled with poverty and social unrest. The devastation caused by Cyclone Chido underscores the challenges faced by the region, even as rescue efforts intensify.

French authorities have rushed emergency personnel and supplies to Mayotte, while the storm's impact continues to be assessed.

