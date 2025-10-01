India stands in solidarity with Philippines after deadly earthquake: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed sadness over the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake in the Philippines. He stated that India stands in solidarity with the Philippines at this difficult time.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the earthquake in the Philippines. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the Philippines at this difficult time."

PM Modi's condolence message came as 69 people died due to the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu province in the central Philippines, the Philippines' Office of Civil Defence (OCD) said on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

During a public briefing, Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro, Deputy Administrator for the OCD, said that 30 people died in Bogo City, the epicentre of the earthquake, 10 in Medellin town, 22 in San Remigio town, five in Tabogon town, and one each in Sogod and Tabuelan.

He said the victims were killed after being crushed by the collapsed walls of houses and buildings. Initially, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that at least 147 people were injured. However, he did not mention details regarding those injured and the missing people. The death toll is expected to rise as emergency workers continue to carry out search and rescue operations for survivors trapped in the rubble and collapsed buildings.

Initially, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck Cebu province at 9:59 pm (local time) on Tuesday. The institute later said that earthquake's magnitude was 6.9, adding that the quake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers. The tremors was felt in many neighbouring provinces of central Philippines and some parts of southern Philippines. The institute said it has recorded over 600 aftershocks since Tuesday night.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor