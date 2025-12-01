India summons Bangladesh envoy; Dhaka says Dipu Das killing a heinous criminal act

New Delhi [India], December 24 : India on Tuesday summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner, second time in a week, amid apparent strain in ties over the developments in the neighbouring country.

The summons came amid protests in Bangladesh due to killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in two separate incidents.

Dipu Das was killed in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district evoking widespread criticism and again raised questions over security of minorities in the country.

Bangladesh's Education Adviser CR Abrar visited family of Dipu Das on behalf of the Interim Government and expressed sympathy while also giving assurance of support.

The Office of the Chief Adviser also expressed its profound sorrow over the killing of Dipu Chandra Das and extended its deepest condolences to his family."On behalf of the government, Education Adviser Professor C R Abrar visited the bereaved family in Mymensingh on Tuesday to convey the government's sympathy and assurance of support during this difficult time," Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, said in a post on X.

During the visit, the Education Adviser spoke with Rabilal Das, Dipu Chandra Das's father, among others.

The Education Adviser reiterated that the killing was a heinous criminal act with no justification and no place in Bangladeshi society. Allegations, rumours, or differences of belief can never excuse violence, and no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands, he said.

He also reaffirmed the Interim Government's unwavering commitment to the rule of law, assuring the family that the authorities would investigate all alleged offences and ensure justice through due process.

The post said that law enforcement agencies have arrested 12 individuals in connection with the crime."Investigations are ongoing, and the Interim Government has directed that the case be pursued fully and without exception. Such acts of violence will be met with the full force of the law," the Adviser said.The post said that the government remains fully committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and equal protection of all citizens, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or background.

"It calls upon all communities, institutions, and leaders to reject violence, resist attempts to create division or unrest, and uphold restraint, humanity, and respect for the law," the post said, noting that the views were conveyed to the family.

On behalf of the Office of the Chief Adviser, Abrar confirmed that financial and welfare assistance would be provided to the family of Dipu Chandra Das and that the relevant authorities would remain in close contact with them in the coming period.

The Adviser reiterated the Interim Government's resolve to protect all citizens and to ensure that justice is served.Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year old youth, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The lnterim Government had condemned the incident earlier. Minority groups in Bangladesh have sought strong action against those guilty of killing Dipu Das.

Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh on Tuesday framed charges in a crimes against humanity case against 17 accused, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over allegations of enforced disappearances during the Awami League's rule, Daily Star reported.

It further reported that the three-member tribunal passed the order after reading out the four charges brought against the accused, who also include Hasina's former defence and security adviser Maj Gen Tarique Ahmed Siddique (retd) and 11 army officers.

She had last month been awarded death sentence by ICT for "crimes against humanity".

Sheikh Hasina said in an interview withthat the verdict of International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) was not a judicial exercise but a political one, describing it as a "political assassination in judicial robes."

She said she was denied the right to defend herself and to appoint lawyers of her choice, alleging that the tribunal had been used to conduct a "witch hunt of the Awami League."

Despite the allegations, Hasina said her trust in Bangladesh's constitutional framework remains intact. "Our constitutional tradition is strong, and when legitimate governance is restored and our judiciary regains its independence, justice will prevail," she said.

Against this backdrop of legal action and recent violence, Hasina accused the interim administration headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of lacking democratic legitimacy and driving the country toward instability by weakening institutions and empowering extremist elements.

She also questioned the credibility of elections scheduled for February, citing the continued ban on the Awami League. "An election without the Awami League is not an election, but a coronation," she said, alleging that Yunus is governing "without a single vote from the Bangladeshi people" while attempting to bar a party that has won nine national mandates.

The ICT verdict, she said, has also triggered demands for her extradition, which she dismissed as coming from "an increasingly desperate and adrift Yunus administration," while others recognise the proceedings as a politically driven "kangaroo tribunal." She expressed gratitude for India's continued hospitality and the support extended by political parties across India.

