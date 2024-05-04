India, Sweden welcome progress in bilateral cooperation, stress on need to focus on emerging technologies

Stockholm [Sweden], May 4 : India and Sweden held the 7th session of Foreign Office Consultations in Stockholm on Friday and welcomed the progress in all areas of bilateral cooperation and deliberated on the way forward in priority sectors of innovation and sustainability, trade and investment.

During the talks, India and Sweden stressed on the need to focus on new emerging technologies like semiconductors, green steel and green batteries. The two nations discussed security aspects, including cyber security and counter terrorism and agreed to consider having joint collaborations in the defence sector, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Both sides welcomed the progress in all areas of bilateral cooperation and deliberated on the way forward in priority sectors of Innovation & sustainability, trade & investment and stressed on the need to focus on new emerging technologies like semiconductors, green steel and green batteries."

"The contribution of LeadIT under India Sweden Industry Transition Partnership in combating climate change found a special mention. The two sides also discussed security aspects including cyber security and counter terrorism and also agreed to consider having joint collaborations in the defence sector," it added.

For the meeting, the Indian side was led by Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Pavan Kapoor and the Swedish side was led by Jan Knutsson, State Secretary, Sweden's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the officials appreciated the robust and fast growing economic ties and noted the importance of holding the India Sweden Innovation bridge, India Sweden Innovation day and India Sweden Sustainability day and termed it an "important step" towards enhancing business to business relations.

The two sides appreciated the presence of a large Indian community in the Sweden, which forms an important link which they stressed forms an important link between two nations. India and Sweden expressed satisfaction over the growing cooperation to further strengthen India-EU bilateral cooperation. The two sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.

In a press release, MEA stated, "They exchanged views on cooperation in the reform of the UNSC especially in the build up to the Summit of the Future."

"They noted with satisfaction the growing cooperation to further strengthen India-EU bilateral cooperation and emphasized the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU FTA. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," it added.

The ties between India and Sweden were established in 1949 and are founded

on shared democratic values. 2023 marked 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Sweden, according to Indian Embassy in Sweden statement.

India and Sweden have had longstanding close relations based on common values, strong business, investment and research and development (R&D) linkages and similar approaches to meet global challenges of peace & security and development.

