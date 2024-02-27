India, Thailand sign MoU to establish academic collaboration on Ayurveda, Thai traditional medicine

New Delhi [India], February 27 : India and Thailand held the 10th Joint Commission Meeting on Tuesday, during which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for establishing an academic collaboration in Ayurveda and Thai traditional medicine, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, is on an official visit to India from February 25-28 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Notably, this is Nukara's first official visit to India after assuming office.

EAM Jaishankar co-chaired the 10th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with the Thai Deputy PM and hosted a lunch in his honour on Tuesday.

"During the JCM, following documents were signed/exchanged: (i) Agreed Minutes; and (ii) MoU between National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur of the Ministry of Ayush, India and Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine of the Ministry of Public Health, Thailand on the Establishment of an Academic Collaboration in Ayurveda and Thai Traditional Medicine," the MEA statement read.

During the JCM, the two ministers reviewed progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral cooperation, including defence and security, trade and investment, connectivity, science and technology, health, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. They expressed commitment to further enhance cooperation on sub-regional, regional and multilateral platforms, especially within the framework of ASEAN, BIMSTEC, MGC, ACMECS and IMT-GT.

The two Ministers expressed their commitment to strengthening the India-Thailand partnership.

India and Thailand also noted a convergence of the Act East Policy of India, which is marking its 10th year in 2024, and the Act West Policy of Thailand. EAM Jaishankar welcomed Thailand's decision to co-lead the Maritime Ecology Pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

Thai Deputy PM Nukara expressed appreciation to India for sending the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples, Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalyayana, to Thailand for exposition, which will allow millions of Thai nationals to pay reverence.

During this visit, the Thai Deputy PM and Foreign Minister also called on the Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"India-Thailand partnership has expanded to diverse areas of cooperation and come to acquire multi-dimensional facets. The visit of Thai Deputy PM and Foreign Minister to India is part of the on-going high-level exchanges and has contributed to further strengthening of the civilizational bonds between the two friends and maritime neighbours," the MEA added.

