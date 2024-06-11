India thanks US, UK, Luxembourg for greetings to PM Modi on his re-election

New Delhi [India], June 11 : The Ministry of External Affairs thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Luxembourg Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel for their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while thanking Secretary Blinken affirmed that the India-USA partnership is among the most consequential in the world and New Delhi looks forward to building on its momentum.

"Thank @SecBlinken for the warm greetings extended to PM @narendramodi on his election victory. India-USA partnership is among the most consequential in the world. India looks forward to build upon the positive momentum in bilateral relations to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership to new heights," he stated on X.

Thank @SecBlinken for the warm greetings extended to PM @narendramodi on his election victory. India-USA partnership is among the most consequential in the world. India looks forward to build upon the positive momentum in bilateral relations to take our Comprehensive Global… https://t.co/JtYUOqb4Pb— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 11, 2024

Thanking David Cameron, he said that India looks forward to working with the UK to unlock the full potential of the "multi-faceted partnership" between the two nations.

"Thank @David_Cameron for the warm wishes extended to PM @narendramodion his election victory. India looks forward to working with the UK to unlock full potential of our multi-faceted partnership," Jaiswal stated.

Thank @David_Cameron for the warm wishes extended to PM @narendramodi on his election victory. India looks forward to working with the UK to unlock full potential of our multi-faceted partnership. https://t.co/w2PE3z5mt8— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 11, 2024

Jaiswal said India looks forward to further deepening of its bilateral partnership with Luxembourg.

"Thank FM @Xavier_Bettel for the greetings extended to PM@narendramodion his election victory. India looks forward to further deepening of its bilateral partnership with Luxembourg," the MEA spokesperson said while thanking the Luxembourg FM.

Thank FM @Xavier_Bettel for the greetings extended to PM @narendramodi on his election victory. India looks forward to further deepening of its bilateral partnership with Luxembourg. https://t.co/M4gzFzFOS4— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 11, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for the third consecutive time on Sunday.

President Droupadi Mumu administered oath to him, as well as other ministers of his cabinet in a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The event was attended by leaders and dignitaries from neighbouring countries and Indian Ocean Region, reaffirming India's commitment to the region.

BJP-led NDA won a majority for the third time in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 293 seats. BJP won 240 seats on its own, in the 543-member lower house, where the majority mark stands at 272.

Notably, PM Modi is only the third leader after Jawaharlal Nehru to take oath as PM for a third consecutive time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor