India to boost Fiji's maritime security, announces wider cooperation in defence

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that India will extend support to strengthen Fiji's maritime security, including training and equipment assistance, as part of a broader action plan on defence and security cooperation.

He made the remarks during a joint press meet with visiting Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in New Delhi.

PM Modi said, "We have decided to strengthen mutual cooperation in the field of defence and security. For this, an action plan has been prepared. To enhance Fiji's maritime security, India will provide cooperation in training and equipment. In the areas of cyber security and data protection, we are ready to share our experience."

The Prime Minister also underlined that both countries were united against terrorism. "We agree that terrorism is a big challenge for the whole of humanity. We express our gratitude to Prime Minister Rabuka and the Government of Fiji for their cooperation and support in our fight against terrorism," he added.

Highlighting Fiji's role in the Pacific, PM Modi said India sees the island nation as a hub for regional cooperation. "We both support a free, open, inclusive, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister's vision of 'Oceans of Peace' is very positive. We welcome Fiji's decision to join India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," he said.

"India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but our aspirations sail in the same boat," PM Modi further said, adding that the two countries are partners in building a world order where the independence, ideas and identity of the Global South are respected.

PM Modi also announced a slew of medical initiatives for Fiji, including the construction of a 100-bed super speciality hospital in Suva.

He said, "In today's meeting, we took many important decisions. We believe that a healthy nation can only be a prosperous nation. We have decided that a 100-bed super speciality hospital will be constructed in Suva, Fiji. Dialysis units and sea ambulances will be sent to Fiji, and Jan Aushadhi centres will be opened there, so that affordable and high-quality medicines reach every home. A Jaipur foot camp will also be organised in Suva."

Recalling the creation of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), the Prime Minister said the initiative had strengthened India's ties not just with Fiji but with the entire Pacific region. "From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, our partnership is a bridge across the seas," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and the Fiji PM also held wide-ranging "productive talks" at Hyderbad House today, MEA informed.

