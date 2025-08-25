India to build Super-Speciality Hospital in Fiji, supply medicines under Janaushadhi Scheme

New Delhi [India] August 25 : India and Fiji on Monday strengthened their bilateral relations through several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka witnessed the exchange of several agreements between India and Fiji at Hyderabad House, covering health, education, mobility, and development cooperation.

India and Fiji signed an MoU for designing, constructing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining a super-speciality hospital in Fiji.

As per MEA, the facility will boost advanced healthcare services for Fijian citizens and strengthen India's role in regional health cooperation.

HLL Lifecare Limited and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Fiji, agreed on supplying medicines under the Janaushadhi Scheme, promoting affordable healthcare.

On May 9, 2025, the two governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Pharmacopoeial Cooperation, paving the way for opening a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Fiji.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Department of National Measurement and Standards (DNMS) of Fiji signed an MoU on cooperation in standardisation, enhancing quality control and product reliability.

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), India, and Pacific POLYTECH, Fiji, partnered to develop human resources through skilling and upskilling programs, according to MEA.

India provided grant assistance to Fiji for implementing QIPs, focusing on community development and welfare projects.

A declaration of intent on migration and mobility was signed to facilitate the movement of students, professionals and workers between the two countries.

The Fijian side also handed over the lease deed of land for India's chancery building in Suva, as per MEA.

Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the allocation of land by the Government of the Republic of Fiji for the construction of Chancery-cum-Cultural Centre for the High Commission of India in Suva and welcomed the handover of the Lease Title. Land has already been allocated in New Delhi in 2015 for the Government of the Republic of Fiji to construct its High Commission Chancery.

MEA also mentioned that the wide range of agreements reflects the growing partnership between India and Fiji, especially in areas that directly benefit people, such as health, skills, and mobility.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also held delegation-level bilateral talks with the Fiji Prime Minister at Hyderbad House in New Delhi.

Fiji PM Rabuka arrived in New Delhi today and commenced his official visit to India, and will remain until August 26, to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors.

The visit aims to deepen India-Fiji ties across multiple sectors, including strategic partnership and people-to-people exchanges. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to host a luncheon for the visiting prime minister later in the day.

India and Fiji established diplomatic relations in 1970, soon after Fiji gained independence from Britain.

India and Fiji have cooperated in areas like humanitarian assistance & disaster relief support, defense, agriculture and allied sector, training and development under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation(ITEC) program etc.

The establishment of the Sustainable Coastal and Ocean Research Institute (SCORI) in Fiji was decided at the second FIPIC summit in 2015. Fiji's leading NGO, Sai Prema Foundation Fiji, has been awarded the prestigious "Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2021" by the President of India.

In 2022, INS Satpura visited Fiji as part of its operational deployment in the Pacific Ocean. Fiji hosted the 12th World Hindi Conference in 2023. It was based on the theme "Hindi-Traditional knowledge to Artificial Intelligence."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor