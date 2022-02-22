India to send 50,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan overland through Pakistan

India will send 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan overland through Pakistan on Tuesday. The consignment will be flagged off by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

This comes a few days after India delivered 2.5 tons of medical assistance and clothing to Afghanistan as part of its fifth batch of medical assistance under humanitarian aid to the crisis-torn country.

"We have come from Afghanistan...I am very happy..," said one of the Afghans who are in India for transporting the wheat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week met members of the Sikh-Hindu delegation from Afghanistan and assured the community of continuous support in the future to resolve all issues and difficulties.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the Indian government is committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

In a virtual weekly media briefing by the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi had said, "Government is committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people comprising food grains, COVID vaccines, and essential life-saving drugs."

He also informed that in the last few weeks, 3.6 tonnes of medical assistance and 5,00,000 doses of COVID vaccines have been supplied to Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor