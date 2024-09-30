India to take part in Euronaval 2024 defence exhibition in France

Paris [France], September 30 : India is among 104 countries invited to attend the world's largest naval defence trade show that will be held in Paris from November 4-7.

This year, there will be shows on innovative solutions to protect naval forces and maritime infrastructure against air and surface drones, next-generation anti-ship missiles, missile systems to destroy multiple hostile drones and many other latest features to strengthen naval forces around the world.

The event, focusing on innovation, sovereignty and international cooperation, will bring together the key players in the Naval industry which includes shipbuilders, equipment manufacturers, institutions and experts. It offers a unique opportunity to discover the latest technological developments that will shape the navies of tomorrow.

Against a backdrop of increasing challenges in maritime security and unprecedented technological competition, Euronaval 2024 will discuss the strategic and industrial challenges. Innovation, resilience and sustainability, as well as debates and conferences, will be discussed in the exhibition.

Before the official launch of the show, a special tour was organised for media persons. A senior officer of the French Navy said that the conflict in Ukraine demonstrated the importance of maritime capabilities, with Ukraine effectively defending its coast against Russian ships using unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).

Modern conflicts can quickly escalate from localized skirmishes to full-scale regional conflicts, highlighting the need for adaptable and versatile maritime forces. He emphasized the Need for agility in defence capabilities. The navy must be ready to quickly switch between different missions, from humanitarian aid to intense combat. Western defence systems are expensive and sophisticated, while adversaries use cheaper but effective threats.

The Red Sea and Ukraine conflicts have highlighted this disparity. "Information is key in modern conflicts. Flexibility and adaptability are crucial for protecting high-value assets. Technological innovation and strategic shifts are necessary for success. Information superiority, demonstrated in the Ukraine war, is decisive in modern conflicts," the officer added.

