India, UAE have common interest in preserving and promoting stability, security, prosperity of our regions: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], December 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that India and UAE have common interest in preserving and promoting the stability, security and prosperity of our regions. He stressed that enhancing defense and security cooperation between two nations will contribute to this common goal.

In his opening remarks at the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting in Delhi on Friday, Jaishankar called JCM an important mechanism for two nations to discuss the entire gamut of growing bilateral ties. He said that the comprehensive stretegic partnership led by PM Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a "model relationship."

Jaishankar said, "UAE is among the top sources of investments for India. We also recognize the growing Indian investments into UAE leveraging its strategic location as a trade hub for the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Our energy cooperation has further Consolidated with several oil long-term oil and gas contract signed recently. I'm glad we are expanding our horizons by exploring cooperation in renewables and nuclear energy as well. India and UAE have common interest in preserving and promoting the stability, security and prosperity of our regions. Enhancing our defense and security cooperation will contribute to this common goal."

"Our bilateral military exercises enhance our camaraderie and synergy between our Armed Forces. India is committed to scaling up these engagements for Mutual benefit. We also work across a range of UN and multilateral and plurilateral platforms including BRICS, I2U2 and IMEC. I look forward to intensifying our joint efforts in that direction. Your highness, people to people relations form the bedrock of our relationship India is a home away from home to over 3.9 million Indians I take this opportunity to thank the leadership of your country for ensuring the well-being and welfare," he added.

Extending a warm welcome to UAE's Minister of Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the JCM in Delhi, Jaishankar said, "Your highness it is indeed a great pleasure to receive you here in New Delhi, the JCM has been an important mechanism for our two countries to discuss the entire gamut of our diverse and growing bilateral partnership. I see that most of the bilateral institutional mechanisms have actually already met this year. I think that should make our job today a little bit easier. Our comprehensive strategic partnership led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan is today a model relationship."

He noted that the exchange of five visits between leaders of two nations in the past 18 months showcases their commitment to the bilateral ties. He expressed commitment to enhance the frequency of high level visits and capitalising on the momentum generated by them.

"The exchange of five visits between our leaders in the last 18 months is a testament to their commitment to the relationship indeed to the relationship itself. The recent visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan was another significant milestone in our friendship and underscores our generational continuity. We are committed to enhancing the frequency of high level visits and capitalizing on the momentum generated by them," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said that the trade between two nations has increased since the implementation of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022.

Highlighting the rise in trade between two nations, he said, "Our bilateral economic and commercial ties are not only very strong but increasingly diversified and deep. Since the entry into force of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) in May 2022, our trade has steadily grown and it has now reached a level of USD 85 billion.The success of CEPA has spurred new initiatives like the Bharat Maat, the virtual trade Corridor, the maitri interface, all of which will provide a furtherfilp to our trade and help us achieve the non oil trade target of 100 billion in the coming years. The smooth implementation of the Rupee Dirham agreement for settlement of cross border transactions will also contribute towards this objective."

Jaishankar also talked about establishment of India's educational institutions in the UAE, including IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad. He also recalled inaugurating the first international campus of the Symbiosis University in Dubai.

Speaking about the cooperation between two nations in education sector, he said, "Since our people are also our strength, investing in them is obviously an investment for a better future. After the successful establishment of the campus of IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi, we've also achieved progress in setting up a campus of IIM Ahmedabad and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in Dubai and I should add these are our Premier institutions."

"Only last month I myself inaugurated the first International Campus of the Symbiosis University in Dubai. Your highness when it comes to India and UAE, I think in terms of what we can achieve together as my Prime Minister is fond of saying the sky is the limit. We approach The Joint Commission meeting in that Spirit as we set forward a vision for the future. I look forward to the implementation of the decisions of this meeting so that we can together conquer new frontiers and achieve more milestones in our relationship," he added.

On Thursday, EAM S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan co-chaired the 4th India-UAE Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi. Jaishankar said that there was a very productive exchange on promising domains and key interests.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to co-chair along with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE the 4th India-UAE Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi. The Strategic Dialogue is an effective platform that helps translate our leadership guidance into reality. A very productive exchange on promising domains and key interests. Thank the delegations and look forward to co-chairing the Joint Commission Meeting #JCM today."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor