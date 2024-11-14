"India-UAE ties truly in an era of new milestones": EAM Jaishankar

Dubai [UAE], November 14 : Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the UAE in 2015, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the growing strength of India-UAE relations, stating that both countries are now in an "era of new milestones".

Speaking at the launch of Symbiosis International University's campus in Dubai on Thursday, Jaishankar noted that the ties between India and the UAE have reached new heights, driven by key collaborations in sectors like fintech, renewable energy, infrastructure, and defence.

Jaishankar pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the UAE in 2015, which was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over a century to the emirate state, marking a significant turning point in bilateral relations.

"India-UAE ties are today truly in an era of new milestones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit in 2015 was the first in the century, and so are our Comprehensive Economic Partnerships for negotiating on record time," Jaishankar said.

"Fintech linkages like Rupay, UPI...are also the first in the domain. The activity and collaborations that we are constantly expanding, be it renewable energy, infrastructure, digital tech, defence or security. They are all path-breaking in their own way," he added.

He emphasised that the launch of the Symbiosis campus in Dubai is part of a broader trend that reflects the growing educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

"This campus and your education are part of a larger trend that has seen India and the UAE come close in an unprecedented way," he said.

Jaishankar also addressed the youth, acknowledging that they face both extraordinary opportunities and formidable challenges.

India and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 1972. While the UAE opened its Embassy in India in 1972, India opened its Embassy in the UAE in 1973.

The traditionally strong bilateral relations between India and the UAE gained new momentum when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE in 2015, the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 34 years. This marked the beginning of a new Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership between the two nations. In 2022, India and the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during a virtual summit between PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

From the UAE, there have been multiple visits by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. In 2016 and 2017, he visited as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. In September 2023, he visited India as the President of the UAE to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. In November 2023, he participated in the 2nd Virtual Global South Summit. In January 2024, he visited Gujarat to attend the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as the Chief Guest.

On the matter of educational ties between the two nations, more than 100 international Indian schools are there in the UAE following the CBSE and Kerala Board curricula, with mostly children of Indian expatriates settled in the UAE.

A tripartite MoU was signed on 15 July 2023 between the Ministry of Education of India, IIT Delhi and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education & Knowledge (ADEK) to establish an overseas campus of IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi. Other leading Indian institutions like Manipal, BITS Pilani and Amity University also have set up their campuses in the UAE.

