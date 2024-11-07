"India-US partnership is very special, multifaceted: MEA after Trump's win in 2024 US elections

New Delhi [India], November 7 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reaffirmed the importance of India's relationship with the United States, describing it as "very special and multifaceted."

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks following the recent US presidential election, which marked a transition in power from the Democratic party to the Republican.

While addressing the briefing on Thursday, Jaiswal said, "India-US partnership is a very special and multifaceted partnership. Our Prime Minister spoke to President-elect Trump yesterday. Before that, he also sent a message on 'X' congratulating him on his historic election victory."

Further, Jaiswal highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Donald Trump had previously worked together effectively, and India is looking forward to continuing this collaboration to further strengthen their comprehensive global and strategic partnership.

"As a fellow democracy, India celebrates this expression of people's mandate in the United States. Prime Minister Modi conveyed to the President-elect that we look forward to working very closely, as he had done with him earlier as well to further strengthen the India-U.S. comprehensive global and strategic partnership. Both India and the United States will work for the betterment of the people and to promote global peace and stability and prosperity. So we want to further strengthen our partnership and we look forward to it." Jaiswal said during the MEA briefing.

Further, Jaiswal also highlighted the extensive economic relations between India and the US and said, "The economic relations between India and America are quite extensive. Last year in 2023, trade worth about USD 190 billion took place between India and America, which included goods and services. America is India's second-largest trading partner..."

Regarding the H-1B visa program, Jaiswal emphasised its importance in the bilateral relations between both nations. "As far as H-1B is concerned, mobility and migration partnership is a part of the bilateral relations between our two countries and many of our professionals work in the US, several Indian students study there, and there is a big investment partnership between the US and India in defence technology."

Jaiswal expressed India's desire for a constructive dialogue with the US on these issues to further strengthen their relations. "We would like to have a good dialogue with them on all these issues, and our relations have become stronger."

In the 2024 US elections, Donald Trump secured a second term as president after winning crucial battleground states. This victory marks a significant comeback for Trump, who lost his re-election bid in 2020 to President Joe Biden.

