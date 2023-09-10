India-US partnership rooted in Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of trusteeship: Joe Biden

Hanoi [Vietnam], September 10 : Calling his visit to the Raj Ghat Memorial as an ‘honour’, US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence, respect, and truth matters today more than ever.

President Biden further stated that the partnership between India and the United States is rooted in Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of trusteeship.

President Biden, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other G20 leaders paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), President Biden said, “The partnership between India and the United States is rooted in Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of trusteeship – trusteeship that is shared between our countries and for our shared planet. Thank you, Prime Minister for bringing us here today”.

“It was an honor to visit the Raj Ghat Memorial today, and lay a wreath with my fellow G20 leaders. Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence, respect, and truth matters today more than ever — may it continue to inspire the world and be the basis of the bond between our countries,” he added in a subsequent post on X.

President Biden was on a two-day visit to India, to participate in the G20 Summit under India’s Presidency here in the national capital.

During his first visit as President, he also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and further stressed India-US strategic partnership.

