India-US partnership stronger than ever today: Joe Biden

Washington DC [US], June 22 : US President Joe Biden on Thursday said the India-US partnership was stronger than ever.

"Over the past ten years, small steps have transformed into large progress. Today, the partnership between our countries is stronger than it has ever been," Joe Biden said during the bilateral meeting with PM Modi at the Oval Office of the White House.

The US President expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for his decision to host the G20 this year. "Thank you Prime Minister for your decision to host the G20 this year...I look forward to discussing how we can strengthen our partnership," Biden said.

He added that India and the US were collaborating on a whole range of areas including space, marine technology and green technology.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday put out a tweet that said, "Together in their determination to take the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership to the next level. PM @narendramodi & @POTUS @JoeBiden held bilateral talks in the @WhiteHouse."

Bagchi wrote further, "The two leaders reviewed the various facets of India-USA ties and discussed ways to further deepen them for the peace and prosperity of our people and for the global good."

After being accorded a rousing reception on the South Lawns of the White House, PM Modi and President Biden were pictured heading into the Oval Office for a one-on-one meeting. Boosting growing Indo-US strategic relations in diverse areas such as defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies is expected to be the centrepiece of the bilateral meeting.

Ahead of the bilateral meeting, PM Modi said he is confident that the parleys with President Biden will further strengthen India-US relations.

"Looking forward to today's talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations," PM Modi tweeted ahead of the bilateral meeting.

His post was in response to a tweet by President Biden welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the White House. "Welcome to the White House, Mr Prime Minister," Biden said in his tweet.

PM Modi who is on his maiden state visit to the US, arrived at the White House to a ceremonial welcome.

"In the post-Covid era, the world order is taking a new shape. In this time period, the friendship between India and US will be instrumental in enhancing the strength of the whole world. India and US are committed to working together for the global good and peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi said, addressing the media and the members of the Indian diaspora on the South Lawns.

He added, "The societies and institutions of both India & US are based on democratic values. The constitutions of both countries begin with the three words "We The People". Both countries take pride in their diversity and believe in the fundamental principle of 'interest and welfare of all."

Upon his arrival at the White House lawns, PM Modi, dressed in a traditional white kurta pyjama paired with a powder blue jacket, was greeted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

