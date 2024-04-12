India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise DUSTLIK begins on April 15

New Delhi [India], April 12 : The fifth edition of India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise Dustlik will commence at Termez District in Uzbekistan from April 15 onwards, the Indian Army said in a statement on Friday.

"Exercise #Dustlik 2024 5th Edition of Joint Military Exercise 'DUSTLIK' between India and Uzbekistan will be conducted at Termez District, #Uzbekistan from 15 to 28 April 2024. The participating contingents from the #IndianArmedForces and Armed Forces of the Republic of #Uzbekistan will train together to cement the foundation for collaborations & future military interactions," the Indian Army said in a statement.

Participating contingents from the Indian Armed Forces and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan will undergo joint training sessions during the exercise.

The fourth edition of the joint military exercise between the Indian Army and Uzbekistan Army was held on February 20 last year at the Foreign Training Node, Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

According to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army said that the 14-day joint training exercise had focused on sharing best practices in subconventional operations under UN mandate.

Forty-five soldiers each from Uzbekistan and Indian Army participated in the exercise, which is aimed at promoting positive relations between both the armies, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Indian Army contingent comprises troops from an infantry battalion from the Garhwal Rifles Regiment. The first edition of the exercise was held in Uzbekistan in November 2019.

