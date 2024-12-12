India very important country; invited for AI Action Summit: French Presidency

Paris [France], December 12 : The French Presidency on Thursday confirmed India's invitation to the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit, describing India as a "very important country."

During a press briefing about the summit, scheduled for February 10-11 next year, the French Presidency announced that 90 countries, including India, had been invited to participate.

"We have invited India and are working very closely with India in the run-up to the summit. Misinformation and misuse of AI are themes that will be addressed," the French Presidency stated.

"India is a very important country, particularly in terms of its potential to make a concrete impact on people's lives. We look forward to India's contributions to the summit's various teams," it added.

The summit, to be hosted by France at the Grand Palais in Paris, will convene Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organisations, CEOs from large and small companies, representatives from academia, NGOs, artists, and members of civil society.

The event will focus on five key themes: public interest AI, the future of work, innovation and culture, trust in AI, and global AI governance.

The French Presidency further highlighted the importance of addressing issues related to disinformation and the misuse of AI, which are central topics for the summit's discussions.

On February 10, various stakeholders, including heads of state and government representatives, will participate in multiple sessions. French President Emmanuel Macron will host a formal dinner for heads of state and other VIPs that evening.

On February 11, the summit will feature a dedicated leaders' session exclusively for heads of state.

